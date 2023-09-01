Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Michael Mmoh (No. 89 ranking) will meet Jack Draper (No. 123) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Friday, September 1.
Against the underdog Mmoh (+155), Draper is favored (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Michael Mmoh
|Jack Draper
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|45.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Friday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tommy Paul
- Rinky Hijikata vs Zhizhen Zhang
- Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino
- Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik
- Benjamin Bonzi vs Dominic Stephan Stricker
Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 157-ranked John Isner 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday, Mmoh advanced to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Draper took down No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, winning 6-2, 6-4, 7-5.
- Mmoh has played 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 29.2 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mmoh has played an average of 27.7 games (39.0 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Draper is averaging 21.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.6% of those games.
- Draper has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match (26.1 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 53.9% of games.
- Mmoh and Draper have met once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Forli 5, Italy Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Draper was victorious in that bout 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
- Draper and Mmoh have matched up in three sets against on another, with Draper winning two of them.
- Draper has taken 17 games (56.7% win rate) against Mmoh, who has claimed 13 games.
- In their one match against each other, Mmoh and Draper are averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.