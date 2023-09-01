Michael Mmoh (No. 89 ranking) will meet Jack Draper (No. 123) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Friday, September 1.

Against the underdog Mmoh (+155), Draper is favored (-200) to make it to the Round of 16.

Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 66.7% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh Jack Draper +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 157-ranked John Isner 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday, Mmoh advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Draper took down No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, winning 6-2, 6-4, 7-5.

Mmoh has played 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 29.2 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches).

In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mmoh has played an average of 27.7 games (39.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Draper is averaging 21.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.6% of those games.

Draper has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match (26.1 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 53.9% of games.

Mmoh and Draper have met once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Forli 5, Italy Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Draper was victorious in that bout 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Draper and Mmoh have matched up in three sets against on another, with Draper winning two of them.

Draper has taken 17 games (56.7% win rate) against Mmoh, who has claimed 13 games.

In their one match against each other, Mmoh and Draper are averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets.

