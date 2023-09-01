Oswald Peraza -- with an on-base percentage of .118 in his past 10 games, 135 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .123.

Peraza has a hit in 10 of 27 games played this year (37.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 27 games played this year, he has not homered.

Peraza has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in seven of 27 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .128 AVG .119 .244 OBP .260 .128 SLG .143 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings