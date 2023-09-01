The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 128 hits, batting .265 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 79 of 126 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 39 times (31%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (25 of 126), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had an RBI in 53 games this year (42.1%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .271 AVG .259 .348 OBP .331 .470 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 43 RBI 46 43/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings