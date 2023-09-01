Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (69-65) and the Kansas City Royals (41-94) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (7-4, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (3-15, 6.32 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 59 games, or 52.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Boston has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 665 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).

Red Sox Schedule