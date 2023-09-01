Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been favored on the moneyline 59 total times this season. They've gone 31-28 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Boston has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 64.9% chance to win.

In the 132 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-60-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 33-32 26-24 43-40 47-48 22-16

