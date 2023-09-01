The Boston Red Sox (69-65) are looking for Adam Duvall to extend a 10-game hitting streak versus the Kansas City Royals (41-94) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-15) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-15, 6.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox's Paxton (7-4) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, a 3.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257 in 18 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Paxton has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

James Paxton vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .240 this season, 21st in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (24th in the league) with 128 home runs.

The Royals have gone 6-for-21 with a double and a triple in 5 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.

Lyles has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in a game 22 times this year heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 25 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 54th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 51st.

Jordan Lyles vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .264 batting average, and is third in the league with 1217 total hits and seventh in MLB action with 665 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and are 14th in all of MLB with 159 home runs.

Lyles has pitched eight innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six against the Red Sox this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.