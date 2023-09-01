The Connecticut Sun (25-11) will lean on DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them defeat Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23) and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered 16 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

The Sun have put together a 19-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York has covered the spread 12 times this season (12-14 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

A total of 19 out of the Liberty's 34 games this season have hit the over.

In the Sun's 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

