Sun vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Connecticut Sun (25-11) will lean on DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them defeat Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23) and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup.
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-7.5)
|162.5
|-375
|+300
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-7.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+250
Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered 16 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.
- The Sun have put together a 19-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has covered the spread 12 times this season (12-14 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 19 out of the Liberty's 34 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Sun's 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
