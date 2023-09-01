DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (25-11) battle Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no line set.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Sun 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-4.3)

New York (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has beaten the spread 19 times in 35 games.

There have been 20 Connecticut games (out of 35) that hit the over this year.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (83.1 per game) and best in points allowed (78.7).

On the glass, Connecticut is eighth in the league in rebounds (33.7 per game). It is fifth in rebounds conceded (34 per game).

The Sun are the second-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.3) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.2). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Defensively, the Sun are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.6. They are best in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.4%.

Connecticut attempts 29.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 23.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 70.7% of its shots, with 76.2% of its makes coming from there.

