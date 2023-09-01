USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Tommy Paul and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will meet on Friday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

You can watch Paul try to knock out Davidovich Fokina on ESPN.

Tommy Paul vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Paul defeated Roman Safiullin 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Paul was eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz (6-7, 7-6, 3-6) on August 17 in the round of 16 of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Davidovich Fokina came out on top 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 versus Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Davidovich Fokina was taken down by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic 4-6, 0-0 (retired) in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, on August 16.

When these two competitors have met on the court, Paul has racked up two wins, while Davidovich Fokina has zero. In their last meeting on March 26, 2023, Paul took care of business with a 6-3, 7-5 win.

In seven total sets, Paul has the advantage, taking the win in five of them, while Davidovich Fokina has won two.

Paul and Davidovich Fokina have gone head to head in 69 games, and it's been Paul who has come out on top, claiming 39 of them. Davidovich Fokina has won 30 games.

Paul vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities

Tommy Paul Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

