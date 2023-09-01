In a match slated for Friday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 21 in rankings) will face Tommy Paul (No. 14) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Against the underdog Davidovich Fokina (+105), Paul is the favorite (-135) to make it to the Round of 16.

Tommy Paul vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 57.4% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

Tommy Paul vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

By beating No. 60-ranked Roman Safiullin 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Paul reached the Round of 32.

Davidovich Fokina took down Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Through 64 matches over the past year (across all court types), Paul has played 26.9 games per match (38.9 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.1% of them.

On hard courts, Paul has played 43 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.4 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.7% of games.

In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Davidovich Fokina is averaging 25.6 games per match (41.2 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.5% of those games.

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 24.5 games per match (47.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.2% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Paul has two wins, while Davidovich Fokina has zero. In their most recent match on March 26, 2023, Paul was victorious 6-3, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Paul has taken five against Davidovich Fokina (71.4%), while Davidovich Fokina has captured two.

Paul and Davidovich Fokina have squared off in 69 total games, with Paul taking 39 and Davidovich Fokina capturing 30.

Davidovich Fokina and Paul have squared off two times, and they have averaged 34.5 games and 3.5 sets per match.

