Xinyu Wang and Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova are prepared to square off in the Round of 32 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1.

You can see Wang try to hold off Schmiedlova on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wang vs. Schmiedlova Matchup Info

Wang took down Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Wang was beaten in the quarterfinals of her most recent tournament (the Tennis in the Land) 7-5, 0-6, 5-7 by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova on August 24.

Schmiedlova took home the win 7-6, 6-2 against Rebeka Masarova in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) on August 4, Schmiedlova was taken down by No. 71-ranked Linda Noskova 0-6, 2-6.

Wang hasn't squared off against Schmiedlova in the past five years.

Wang vs. Schmiedlova Odds and Probabilities

Xinyu Wang Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.