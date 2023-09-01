Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Xinyu Wang and Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova are prepared to square off in the Round of 32 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1.
You can see Wang try to hold off Schmiedlova on ESPN.
Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Schmiedlova Matchup Info
- Wang took down Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Wang was beaten in the quarterfinals of her most recent tournament (the Tennis in the Land) 7-5, 0-6, 5-7 by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova on August 24.
- Schmiedlova took home the win 7-6, 6-2 against Rebeka Masarova in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) on August 4, Schmiedlova was taken down by No. 71-ranked Linda Noskova 0-6, 2-6.
- Wang hasn't squared off against Schmiedlova in the past five years.
Wang vs. Schmiedlova Odds and Probabilities
|Xinyu Wang
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|56.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.3
