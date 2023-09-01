In the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup of No. 64-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova against No. 53 Xinyu Wang.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Wang is the favorite (-300) versus Schmiedlova (+220) .

Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 75.0% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 55-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Wang reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Schmiedlova took down No. 71-ranked Rebeka Masarova, winning 7-6, 6-2.

Wang has played 21.8 games per match in her 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Wang has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match.

In her 35 matches in the past year across all court types, Schmiedlova is averaging 20.7 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Schmiedlova has played 23 matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Wang and Schmiedlova have not competed against each other.

