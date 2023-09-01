Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (77-58) and New York Yankees (65-69) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 18 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (565 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

