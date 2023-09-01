Justin Verlander starts for the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park against DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 190 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 372 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 565 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

New York has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Rodon has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez

