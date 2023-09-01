Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (77-58) will face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (65-69) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, September 1. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-185). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 58.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 20-10 (66.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (38.3%) in those games.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+125) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.