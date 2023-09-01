Yankees vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 1
The Houston Astros (77-58) and New York Yankees (65-69) clash on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (10-6) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (1-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
- Rodon has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Rodon has four starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Carlos Rodón vs. Astros
- The opposing Astros offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 1196 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 683 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and are ninth in all of MLB with 177 home runs.
- Rodon has a 16.88 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Astros this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander
- Verlander (10-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.06 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 21 games.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Justin Verlander vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 565 runs scored this season. They have a .227 batting average this campaign with 190 home runs (fifth in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in three games, and they have gone 12-for-66 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over 19 innings.
