The Houston Astros (77-58) and New York Yankees (65-69) clash on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (10-6) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (1-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

Rodon has one quality start under his belt this season.

Rodon has four starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Carlos Rodón vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 1196 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 683 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and are ninth in all of MLB with 177 home runs.

Rodon has a 16.88 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Astros this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (10-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.06 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 21 games.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 565 runs scored this season. They have a .227 batting average this campaign with 190 home runs (fifth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in three games, and they have gone 12-for-66 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over 19 innings.

