Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 67-ranked player, and Rinky Hijikata, the No. 110-ranked player, will the hit court on September 1 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Zhang attempts to take down Hijikata.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zhang vs. Hijikata Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Zhang beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 2-6.

Zhang was beaten by Marton Fucsovics (4-6, 2-6) on August 21 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open.

Hijikata will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 57-ranked Fucsovics in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

On August 22, Hijikata was defeated by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 2-6, 6-7, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open.

Zhang and Hijikata competed in the Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023 on March 15, 2023. Zhang won the match 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Zhang and Hijikata have matched up for three total sets, with Zhang securing the win in two sets and Hijikata claiming one of them.

Zhang has bested Hijikata in 32 total games between them, winning 18 games (56.2%) against Hijikata's 14.

Zhang vs. Hijikata Odds and Probabilities

Zhizhen Zhang Rinky Hijikata -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.