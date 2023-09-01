Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 67-ranked player, and Rinky Hijikata, the No. 110-ranked player, will the hit court on September 1 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of the US Open.
Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Zhang attempts to take down Hijikata.
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 1
- Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhang vs. Hijikata Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Zhang beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 2-6.
- Zhang was beaten by Marton Fucsovics (4-6, 2-6) on August 21 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open.
- Hijikata will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 57-ranked Fucsovics in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- On August 22, Hijikata was defeated by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 2-6, 6-7, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open.
- Zhang and Hijikata competed in the Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023 on March 15, 2023. Zhang won the match 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.
- Zhang and Hijikata have matched up for three total sets, with Zhang securing the win in two sets and Hijikata claiming one of them.
- Zhang has bested Hijikata in 32 total games between them, winning 18 games (56.2%) against Hijikata's 14.
Zhang vs. Hijikata Odds and Probabilities
|Zhizhen Zhang
|Rinky Hijikata
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
