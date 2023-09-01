No. 67-ranked Zhizhen Zhang will meet No. 110 Rinky Hijikata in the US Open Round of 32 on Friday, September 1.

In this Round of 32 match versus Hijikata (+120), Zhang is the favorite with -155 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 1

Friday, September 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 60.8% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Rinky Hijikata -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Zhang took down No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 2-6.

Hijikata is coming off a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 57-ranked Marton Fucsovics in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Zhang has played 25.9 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 55 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Zhang has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.4 games per match (49.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Hijikata has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.6% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, Hijikata has averaged 24.1 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 47.9% of those games.

In the one match between Zhang and Hijikata dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023 Round of 32, Zhang was victorious 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Zhang has secured two sets versus Hijikata (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Hijikata's one.

Zhang has won 18 games (56.2% win rate) versus Hijikata, who has secured 14 games.

In one head-to-head match, Zhang and Hijikata have averaged 32 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.