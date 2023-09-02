On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, 30 home runs and 61 walks.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 29.6% of his games in 2023 (24 of 81), and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (39.5%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (18.5%).

In 56.8% of his games this year (46 of 81), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .219 AVG .314 .333 OBP .451 .527 SLG .723 17 XBH 24 14 HR 16 29 RBI 28 53/26 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings