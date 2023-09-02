Adam Duvall vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of 1.056 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks while batting .274.
- In 61.4% of his 70 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (24.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (42.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44.3% of his games this season (31 of 70), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.305
|AVG
|.239
|.363
|OBP
|.308
|.641
|SLG
|.530
|23
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|19
|44/11
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
