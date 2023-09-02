Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of 1.056 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks while batting .274.

In 61.4% of his 70 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (24.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (42.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.3% of his games this season (31 of 70), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .305 AVG .239 .363 OBP .308 .641 SLG .530 23 XBH 18 10 HR 8 31 RBI 19 44/11 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

