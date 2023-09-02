The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .565 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .275 with 33 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 81 of 120 games this year (67.5%), including 37 multi-hit games (30.8%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 59 of 120 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .291 AVG .257 .355 OBP .320 .478 SLG .404 30 XBH 20 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

