Alex Verdugo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .565 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .275 with 33 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 81 of 120 games this year (67.5%), including 37 multi-hit games (30.8%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 120 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.291
|AVG
|.257
|.355
|OBP
|.320
|.478
|SLG
|.404
|30
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Marsh (0-7) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
