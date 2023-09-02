Alexander Zverev's Round of 32 match in the US Open versus Grigor Dimitrov is slated for Saturday, September 2.

You can see Dimitrov attempt to knock off Zverev on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

By beating No. 53-ranked Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday, Zverev advanced to the Round of 32.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Zverev's most recent tournament, he was defeated in the semifinals 6-7, 5-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 19.

Dimitrov is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 37-ranked Andy Murray in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Dimitrov was beaten by No. 17-ranked Zverev 2-6, 2-6.

In three head-to-head matches, Zverev has beaten Dimitrov three times, while Dimitrov has secured the win in zero matches. Zverev won their last matchup 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023.

Zverev has taken seven sets against Dimitrov, good for an 87.5% winning percentage, while Dimitrov has won one set.

Zverev has taken 49 games against Dimitrov, good for a 63.6% winning percentage, while Dimitrov has taken home 28 games.

Zverev vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.