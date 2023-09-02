Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alexander Zverev's Round of 32 match in the US Open versus Grigor Dimitrov is slated for Saturday, September 2.
You can see Dimitrov attempt to knock off Zverev on ESPN.
Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Zverev vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
- By beating No. 53-ranked Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday, Zverev advanced to the Round of 32.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Zverev's most recent tournament, he was defeated in the semifinals 6-7, 5-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 19.
- Dimitrov is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 37-ranked Andy Murray in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Dimitrov was beaten by No. 17-ranked Zverev 2-6, 2-6.
- In three head-to-head matches, Zverev has beaten Dimitrov three times, while Dimitrov has secured the win in zero matches. Zverev won their last matchup 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023.
- Zverev has taken seven sets against Dimitrov, good for an 87.5% winning percentage, while Dimitrov has won one set.
- Zverev has taken 49 games against Dimitrov, good for a 63.6% winning percentage, while Dimitrov has taken home 28 games.
Zverev vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Zverev
|Grigor Dimitrov
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
