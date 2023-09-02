Alexander Zverev (No. 12 ranking) will meet Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

Zverev has -250 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Dimitrov (+190).

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Zverev defeated Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Dimitrov advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 37-ranked Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday.

Zverev has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Zverev has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.0 games per match (40.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.8% of the games. He averages 23.1 games per match (29.1 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Dimitrov is averaging 22.7 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Each time Zverev and Dimitrov have met dating back to 2015 (three matches), Zverev has taken home the win. The last meeting was a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In terms of sets, Zverev has secured seven versus Dimitrov (87.5%), while Dimitrov has clinched one.

Zverev has taken 49 games (63.6% win rate) versus Dimitrov, who has claimed 28 games.

In three matches between Zverev and Dimitrov, they have played 25.7 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

