Saturday's Round of 32 at the US Open includes a match between Arthur Rinderknech and Andrey Rublev at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Rinderknech vs. Rublev Matchup Info

In his last match at the US Open, Rinderknech advanced over Matteo Berrettini via walkover.

Rinderknech was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament (the Generali Open) 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem on August 3.

Rublev was victorious 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Gael Monfils in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On August 15, Rublev was defeated by No. 60-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Rinderknech and Rublev have gone head to head in the last five years.

Rinderknech vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Arthur Rinderknech Andrey Rublev +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

