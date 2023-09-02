Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's Round of 32 at the US Open includes a match between Arthur Rinderknech and Andrey Rublev at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Watch ESPN to take in the action as Rinderknech tries to knock out Rublev.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Rinderknech vs. Rublev Matchup Info
- In his last match at the US Open, Rinderknech advanced over Matteo Berrettini via walkover.
- Rinderknech was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament (the Generali Open) 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem on August 3.
- Rublev was victorious 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Gael Monfils in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- On August 15, Rublev was defeated by No. 60-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- This is the first time that Rinderknech and Rublev have gone head to head in the last five years.
Rinderknech vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Andrey Rublev
|+425
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|19.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|38.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.