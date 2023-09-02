In the US Open Round of 32 on Saturday, No. 73-ranked Arthur Rinderknech meets No. 8 Andrey Rublev.

In the Round of 32, Rublev is favored over Rinderknech, with -650 odds against the underdog's +425.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Andrey Rublev +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the US Open, Rinderknech advanced over Matteo Berrettini via walkover.

Rublev came out on top 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 versus Gael Monfils in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Rinderknech has played 24.9 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has played an average of 23.0 games (23.7 in best-of-five matches).

Rublev is averaging 26.2 games per match (37.9 in best-of-five matches) through his 77 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.5% of those games.

In 43 matches on hard courts in the past year, Rublev has averaged 24.9 games per match (34.9 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 53.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Rinderknech and Rublev have not matched up on the court.

