Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Auburn vs. UMass Game – Saturday, September 2
The Auburn Tigers (0-0) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Auburn vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Auburn 43, UMass 7
- Auburn won all five of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.
- The Tigers played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Minutemen played as an underdog of +2000 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- The Tigers have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Auburn (-35.5)
- Against the spread, Auburn went 5-6-1 last year.
- UMass' record against the spread last season was 5-7-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51.5)
- Auburn played eight games with over 51.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Auburn played in four games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 51.5 points.
- Auburn and UMass combined to average 14.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Auburn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|50.9
|51.4
|Implied Total AVG
|32.3
|30.6
|35.8
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|3-5-0
|2-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|4-4-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|5-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-7
|0-3
|0-4
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|44.4
|48.8
|Implied Total AVG
|32.5
|28.4
|35.4
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-10
|0-4
|0-6
