The Auburn Tigers (0-0) host the UMass Minutemen (1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, Auburn ranked 72nd in the FBS with 378.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th in total defense (395.3 yards allowed per contest). UMass' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FBS with 41 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 30 points per game, which ranks 27th.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. UMass Key Statistics (2022)

Auburn UMass 378.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (130th) 395.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (40th) 205.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (68th) 172.7 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.9 (126th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders (2022)

Robby Ashford put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,613 yards (134.4 yards per game), going 123-for-250 (49.2% completion percentage), seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 710 rushing yards on 153 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 59.2 yards per game.

Tank Bigsby picked up 970 rushing yards (80.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Ja'Varrius Johnson grabbed 26 passes (on 46 targets) for 493 yards (41.1 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Koy Moore produced last season, catching 20 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 26.2 receiving yards per game.

Jarquez Hunter reeled in 17 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game last year.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 192 yards (192 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 58.8% of his passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 96 yards (96 ypg) on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Kay'Ron Adams has piled up 15 carries and totaled 79 yards with two touchdowns.

Christian Wells' 68 receiving yards (68 yards per game) are a team high. He has one receptions on one targets.

Anthony Simpson has racked up 65 receiving yards (65 yards per game) on three receptions.

George Johnson's one catch (on five targets) has netted him 22 yards (22 ypg).

