The Round of 32 of the US Open will see Carlos Alcaraz and Daniel Evans square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, September 2.

Watch the action on ESPN as Alcaraz attempts to knock out Evans.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Evans Matchup Info

Alcaraz is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 win over No. 177-ranked Lloyd Harris in Thursday's Round of 64.

Alcaraz was eliminated in the final of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 20.

Evans advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 65-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

Evans was eliminated in the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, when he went down 4-6, 3-6 to Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz and Evans have played two times in the last five years, and Alcaraz has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-2, 6-2 win for Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 22, 2023, the last time these two competed.

Alcaraz and Evans have played four total sets, with Alcaraz winning four sets and Evans being victorious in zero of them.

Alcaraz and Evans have gone head to head in 35 games, and it's been Alcaraz who has emerged victorious, winning 24 of them. Evans has won 11 games.

Alcaraz vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Daniel Evans -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.