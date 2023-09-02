Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1 ranking) will face Daniel Evans (No. 28) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Alcaraz is the favorite (-3000) against Evans (+1050) .

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 96.8% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Daniel Evans -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

Saturday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Alcaraz advanced past No. 177-ranked Lloyd Harris, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6.

Evans won 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 versus Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Alcaraz has played 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has played an average of 26.3 games (41.5 in best-of-five matches).

Evans is averaging 23.9 games per match (35.3 in best-of-five matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.3% of those games.

Evans has averaged 23.8 games per match (35.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Evans have played two times, and Alcaraz has secured the win in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 22, 2023 (6-2, 6-2).

Alcaraz and Evans have played four sets, and Alcaraz has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Alcaraz has the upper hand in 35 total games versus Evans, taking 24 of them.

Evans and Alcaraz have faced off two times, and they have averaged 17.5 games and two sets per match.

