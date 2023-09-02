USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Clara Burel and Aryna Sabalenka will collide on Saturday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

The Burel-Sabalenka match will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Clara Burel vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Burel vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Burel took down Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Burel was eliminated by Xinyu Wang (6-7, 6-4, 5-7) on August 21 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land.

Sabalenka beat Jodie Anna Burrage 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, Sabalenka squared off against Karolina Muchova in the semifinals and was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

In the lone matchup between Burel and Sabalenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at US Open, Sabalenka came out on top, registering the 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka has bested Burel in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Burel's zero.

Sabalenka and Burel have matched up for 14 games, and it's been Sabalenka who has taken the reins, winning 12 of them. Burel has come out on top in two games.

How to Watch Saturday's US Open

Burel vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Clara Burel Aryna Sabalenka +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +350 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.