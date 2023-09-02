Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will meet Clara Burel (No. 62) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

Sabalenka is getting -1400 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Burel (+700).

Clara Burel vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Clara Burel vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 93.3% chance to win.

Clara Burel Aryna Sabalenka +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +350 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

Clara Burel vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Burel is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 25-ranked Karolina Pliskova in Thursday's Round of 64.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Sabalenka took down No. 96-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Burel has played 23.8 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 14 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Burel has played 24.4 games per match and won 50.0% of them.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 58.0% of the games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On September 3, 2022, Burel and Sabalenka played in the US Open Round of 32. Sabalenka took home the win 6-0, 6-2.

In two sets between Sabalenka and Burel, Sabalenka has yet to drop any of them.

Sabalenka has the advantage in 14 total games versus Burel, winning 12 of them.

Sabalenka and Burel have matched up one time, and they have averaged 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

