On Saturday, Connor Wong (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in 56 of 98 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (15.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .276 .438 SLG .382 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

