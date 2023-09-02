Connor Wong vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Connor Wong (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 56 of 98 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (15.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.382
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 176 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
