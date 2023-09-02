USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Daniil Medvedev and Sebastian Baez will meet on Saturday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

You can watch Medvedev attempt to take down Baez on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Medvedev vs. Baez Matchup Info

By beating No. 69-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 on Thursday, Medvedev reached the Round of 32.

Medvedev was beaten by Alexander Zverev (4-6, 7-5, 4-6) on August 17 in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Baez advanced past Felipe Alves 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 (retired) in the Round of 64.

Baez was the last one standing in his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, as he advanced to the title match and took down No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-3 on August 26.

Medvedev hasn't gone toe to toe with Baez in the past five years.

Medvedev vs. Baez Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Sebastian Baez -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 65.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.