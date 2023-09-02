In a match scheduled for Saturday, Sebastian Baez (No. 32 in rankings) will meet Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Baez (+650), Medvedev is the favorite with -1200 odds.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 92.3% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Sebastian Baez -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 65.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.6

Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 69-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 on Thursday, Medvedev advanced to the Round of 32.

In his most recent scheduled match, Baez was handed a walkover win over Felipe Alves at the US Open.

In his 74 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 23.1 games (32.9 in best-of-five matches).

Through 51 matches over the past year on hard courts, Medvedev has played 21.5 games per match (29.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 60.2% of them.

In the past year, Baez has played 50 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.9% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On hard courts, Baez has played 16 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Medvedev and Baez have not matched up against each other since 2015.

