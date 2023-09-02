Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match scheduled for Saturday, Sebastian Baez (No. 32 in rankings) will meet Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Baez (+650), Medvedev is the favorite with -1200 odds.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Daniil Medvedev
|Sebastian Baez
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|65.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.6
Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 69-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 on Thursday, Medvedev advanced to the Round of 32.
- In his most recent scheduled match, Baez was handed a walkover win over Felipe Alves at the US Open.
- In his 74 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 23.1 games (32.9 in best-of-five matches).
- Through 51 matches over the past year on hard courts, Medvedev has played 21.5 games per match (29.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 60.2% of them.
- In the past year, Baez has played 50 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.9% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- On hard courts, Baez has played 16 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- Medvedev and Baez have not matched up against each other since 2015.
