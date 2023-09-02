The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Greet Minnen, the No. 97-ranked player, matching up with Daria Kasatkina, the No. 14-ranked player.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Kasatkina tries to knock out Minnen.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Minnen Matchup Info

Kasatkina is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 101-ranked Sofia Kenin in Thursday's Round of 64.

Kasatkina was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka (3-6, 3-6) on August 17 in the round of 16 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Minnen defeated Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Minnen's last tournament, she clashed with No. 235-ranked Gabriela Knutson in the qualification round 1 on July 29 and lost 3-6, 3-6.

Kasatkina and Minnen went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby on August 22, 2022. Kasatkina won the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Kasatkina has gotten the better of Minnen in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Minnen's one.

Kasatkina has gotten the better of Minnen in 31 total games between them, claiming 18 games (58.1%) against Minnen's 13.

Kasatkina vs. Minnen Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Greet Minnen -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

