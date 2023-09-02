Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Greet Minnen, the No. 97-ranked player, matching up with Daria Kasatkina, the No. 14-ranked player.
You can follow the action on ESPN as Kasatkina tries to knock out Minnen.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Minnen Matchup Info
- Kasatkina is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 101-ranked Sofia Kenin in Thursday's Round of 64.
- Kasatkina was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka (3-6, 3-6) on August 17 in the round of 16 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Minnen defeated Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Minnen's last tournament, she clashed with No. 235-ranked Gabriela Knutson in the qualification round 1 on July 29 and lost 3-6, 3-6.
- Kasatkina and Minnen went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby on August 22, 2022. Kasatkina won the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.
- Kasatkina has gotten the better of Minnen in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Minnen's one.
- Kasatkina has gotten the better of Minnen in 31 total games between them, claiming 18 games (58.1%) against Minnen's 13.
Kasatkina vs. Minnen Odds and Probabilities
|Daria Kasatkina
|Greet Minnen
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
