On Saturday, Daria Kasatkina (No. 14 in the world) faces Greet Minnen (No. 97) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

In the Round of 32, Kasatkina is the favorite against Minnen, with -350 odds against the underdog's +260.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Greet Minnen -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 101-ranked Sofia Kenin in Thursday's Round of 64.

Minnen reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 204-ranked Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

In her 54 matches over the past year across all court types, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.0 games.

Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.3 games per match and won 51.4% of them.

Minnen is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 18 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

Minnen has played seven matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 54.8% of games.

On August 22, 2022, Kasatkina and Minnen met in the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby Round of 32. Kasatkina came out on top 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Kasatkina has claimed two sets versus Minnen (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Minnen's one.

Kasatkina and Minnen have faced off in 31 total games, with Kasatkina winning 18 and Minnen claiming 13.

In their one match against each other, Kasatkina and Minnen are averaging 31 games and three sets.

