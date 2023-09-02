DJ LeMahieu vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .243 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games.
- In 38 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.235
|.342
|OBP
|.304
|.419
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|14
|55/25
|K/BB
|49/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Brown (10-9) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
