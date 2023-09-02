USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Ekaterina Alexandrova and Marketa Vondrousova will meet on Saturday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Tune in to ESPN to see Alexandrova and Vondrousova meet.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alexandrova vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

By defeating No. 46-ranked Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday, Alexandrova advanced to the Round of 32.

In her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Alexandrova went down in the final to No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 on August 26.

Vondrousova reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 58-ranked Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday.

On August 18, Vondrousova lost to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6, in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open, her most recent tournament.

This is the first time that Alexandrova and Vondrousova have faced each other in the last five years.

Alexandrova vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Marketa Vondrousova +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

