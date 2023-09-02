Marketa Vondrousova (No. 9) will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

Vondrousova is getting -275 odds to claim a win against Alexandrova (+210).

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Marketa Vondrousova +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 46-ranked Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday, Alexandrova reached the Round of 32.

Vondrousova won 6-2, 6-2 against Martina Trevisan in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Alexandrova has played 21.5 games per match in her 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 55.6% of games.

Vondrousova has averaged 20.2 games per match through her 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 58.9% of the games.

On hard courts, Vondrousova has played 25 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Alexandrova and Vondrousova have played in the last five years.

