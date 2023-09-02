Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Jessica Pegula, the No. 3-ranked player, matching up with Elina Svitolina, the No. 26-ranked player.
You can watch ESPN to see Svitolina look to hold off Pegula.
Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Svitolina vs. Pegula Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 98-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Svitolina reached the Round of 32.
- Svitolina was eliminated by Danielle Collins (2-6, 2-6) on August 8 in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the National Bank Open.
- Pegula is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- On August 17, Pegula lost to No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 4-6, 0-6, in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Pegula and Svitolina have matched up four times in the last five years, and Pegula has the advantage with a 3-1 record, which includes a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win for Pegula at the Citi Open on August 4, 2023, the last time these two competed.
- Pegula and Svitolina have matched up for 10 total sets, with Pegula securing the win in six sets and Svitolina being victorious in four of them.
- In 90 total games, Pegula has the upper hand, earning the win in 50 of them, while Svitolina has won 40.
Svitolina vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities
|Elina Svitolina
|Jessica Pegula
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|40.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.6
