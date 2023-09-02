The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Jessica Pegula, the No. 3-ranked player, matching up with Elina Svitolina, the No. 26-ranked player.

You can watch ESPN to see Svitolina look to hold off Pegula.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Svitolina vs. Pegula Matchup Info

By defeating No. 98-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Svitolina reached the Round of 32.

Svitolina was eliminated by Danielle Collins (2-6, 2-6) on August 8 in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the National Bank Open.

Pegula is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On August 17, Pegula lost to No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 4-6, 0-6, in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Pegula and Svitolina have matched up four times in the last five years, and Pegula has the advantage with a 3-1 record, which includes a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win for Pegula at the Citi Open on August 4, 2023, the last time these two competed.

Pegula and Svitolina have matched up for 10 total sets, with Pegula securing the win in six sets and Svitolina being victorious in four of them.

In 90 total games, Pegula has the upper hand, earning the win in 50 of them, while Svitolina has won 40.

Svitolina vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Jessica Pegula +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.