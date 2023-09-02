In the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, Jessica Pegula (ranked No. 3) takes on Elina Svitolina (No. 26).

In the Round of 32, Pegula is the favorite against Svitolina, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 77.8% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Jessica Pegula +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Svitolina defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Pegula made it to the Round of 32 by taking down Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday.

Svitolina has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

In her four matches on hard courts over the past year, Svitolina has played an average of 21.0 games.

Pegula has played 65 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 57.5% of those games.

In 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Pegula has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 58.2% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Pegula has recorded three wins, while Svitolina has one. In their most recent meeting on August 4, 2023, Pegula won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pegula and Svitolina have competed in 10 sets against each other, with Pegula claiming six of them.

Pegula has taken down Svitolina in 50 of 90 total games between them, good for a 55.6% win rate.

In their four matches against each other, Svitolina and Pegula are averaging 22.5 games and 2.5 sets.

