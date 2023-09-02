On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .205.

In 54.8% of his games this season (46 of 84), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 31 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .205 AVG .204 .278 OBP .287 .438 SLG .451 14 XBH 18 10 HR 11 25 RBI 28 40/14 K/BB 53/18 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings