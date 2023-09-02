Giancarlo Stanton vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .205.
- In 54.8% of his games this season (46 of 84), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 31 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.205
|AVG
|.204
|.278
|OBP
|.287
|.438
|SLG
|.451
|14
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|28
|40/14
|K/BB
|53/18
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Brown (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
