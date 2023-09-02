The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) take the field against the Utah State Aggies (0-0) in college football action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Utah State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 33, Utah State 11

Iowa 33, Utah State 11 Iowa won 75% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).

The Hawkeyes played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Utah State was an underdog six times last season and won once.

The Aggies played as an underdog of +1100 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (+23.5)



Utah State (+23.5) Iowa's record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.

The Hawkeyes covered every time (1-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Utah State posted a 4-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Aggies had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 23.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Iowa played two games with over 43 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Iowa played in nine games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 43 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 39.9 points per game a season ago, 3.1 fewer points than the total of 43 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.2 39.1 37.1 Implied Total AVG 23.8 24.7 22.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 54.9 53.3 Implied Total AVG 34.4 32.6 36.5 ATS Record 4-9-0 3-4-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.