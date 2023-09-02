Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .247.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 97), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (22 of 97), with two or more RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.237
|AVG
|.256
|.292
|OBP
|.328
|.359
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
