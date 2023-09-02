Justin Turner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks while batting .285.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.3% of his 122 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.9% of his games this season, Turner has picked up at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this season (50.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Luis Urías
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Trevor Story
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.306
|AVG
|.260
|.363
|OBP
|.345
|.496
|SLG
|.470
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|44
|38/18
|K/BB
|47/26
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.