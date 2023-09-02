Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks while batting .285.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 71.3% of his 122 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.9% of his games this season, Turner has picked up at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this season (50.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .306 AVG .260 .363 OBP .345 .496 SLG .470 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 44 38/18 K/BB 47/26 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings