The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Peyton Stearns, the No. 59-ranked player, taking on Katie Boulter, the No. 61-ranked player.

Watch along on ESPN as Boulter attempts to take down Stearns.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Katie Boulter vs. Peyton Stearns Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Boulter vs. Stearns Matchup Info

By defeating No. 114-ranked Yafan Wang 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday, Boulter advanced to the Round of 32.

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Boulter lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 67-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-4, 6-7, 0-1 on August 12.

Stearns defeated Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Tennis in the Land, Stearns' previous tournament, she clashed with No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia in the round of 16 on August 22 and was defeated 6-7, 3-6.

Boulter and Stearns have gone head to head once in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the ATX Open, and Stearns was the victor, winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

Stearns has won two sets against Boulter, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Boulter has taken home one set.

Stearns and Boulter have matched up for 39 games, and it's been Stearns who has taken the upper hand, winning 20 of them. Boulter has come out on top in 19 games.

Boulter vs. Stearns Odds and Probabilities

Katie Boulter Peyton Stearns +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.