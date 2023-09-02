The Round of 32 of the US Open will see Liudmila Samsonova and Madison Keys match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, September 2.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova vs. Keys Matchup Info

Samsonova is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 75-ranked Tamara Korpatsch in Thursday's Round of 64.

Samsonova was defeated by Linda Noskova (6-2, 3-6, 1-6) on August 15 in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Keys defeated Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Keys' last tournament, she clashed with No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens in the round of 64 on August 15 and was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Samsonova and Keys are at a deadlock, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on January 13, 2022 ended with Keys earning the 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

It's been a balanced split when Samsonova and Keys have matched up, each taking three sets.

Keys has taken 33 games against Samsonova, good for a 54.1% win rate, while Samsonova has claimed 28 games.

Samsonova vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities

Liudmila Samsonova Madison Keys +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

