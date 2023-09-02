No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova will meet No. 17 Madison Keys in the US Open Round of 32 on Saturday, September 2.

With -125 odds, Keys is favored over Samsonova (+100) for this match.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 55.6% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Madison Keys +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Saturday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Samsonova beat No. 75-ranked Tamara Korpatsch, 6-3, 6-3.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Keys took down No. 85-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Samsonova has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match.

In her 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Samsonova has played an average of 21.3 games.

In her 47 matches in the past year across all court types, Keys is averaging 19.6 games per match and winning 55.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Keys has played 28 matches and averaged 19.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Samsonova and Keys each have put up one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on January 13, 2022, with Keys coming out on a top 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Samsonova and Keys have been equally matched, each claiming three of six sets against the other.

Keys has taken 33 games (54.1% win rate) against Samsonova, who has claimed 28 games.

In their two matches against each other, Samsonova and Keys are averaging 30.5 games and three sets.

