Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .180.

In 42.1% of his 38 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Urias has driven home a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 .184 AVG .111 .295 OBP .250 .211 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 10/5 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings