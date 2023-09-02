Luis Urías vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .180.
- In 42.1% of his 38 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Urias has driven home a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Triston Casas
- Click Here for Trevor Story
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.184
|AVG
|.111
|.295
|OBP
|.250
|.211
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/5
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.