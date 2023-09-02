The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Cameron Norrie, the No. 16-ranked player, taking on Matteo Arnaldi, the No. 61-ranked player.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Arnaldi and Norrie take the court.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Arnaldi vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Arnaldi is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6 win over No. 48-ranked Arthur Fils in Thursday's Round of 64.

Arnaldi was eliminated by Corentin Moutet (6-4, 0-6, 2-6) on August 12 in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Norrie advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 237-ranked Yu Hsiou Hsu 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Norrie was defeated by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

Arnaldi and Norrie haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Arnaldi vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities

Matteo Arnaldi Cameron Norrie +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

