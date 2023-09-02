Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open is set for Saturday, with Cameron Norrie, the No. 16-ranked player, taking on Matteo Arnaldi, the No. 61-ranked player.
ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Arnaldi and Norrie take the court.
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Arnaldi vs. Norrie Matchup Info
- Arnaldi is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6 win over No. 48-ranked Arthur Fils in Thursday's Round of 64.
- Arnaldi was eliminated by Corentin Moutet (6-4, 0-6, 2-6) on August 12 in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Norrie advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 237-ranked Yu Hsiou Hsu 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.
- In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Norrie was defeated by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.
- Arnaldi and Norrie haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Arnaldi vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities
|Matteo Arnaldi
|Cameron Norrie
|+280
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|26.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|39.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.1
